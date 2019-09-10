Home Entertainment Hindi

I play a 22-year-old full of dreams: Bhumi Pednekar on 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

The upcoming film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles, follows the story of two cousins (Bhumi and Konkona).

Published: 10th September 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

dolly_kitty_-_bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar on 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' sets. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll. Right from her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', to 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' to 'Lust Stories', the actor has been standing out with her diverse choice of subjects.

The actor has made a place in people's heart with her performances and choosing films that are offbeat and socially relevant. The 30-year-old actor will be next seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', co-starring Konkana Sharma.

The film is all set to premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October, even before its theatrical release.

Excited about the film, the actor opened up about working the Alankrita and said that she is "an outstanding person and director."

"Alankrita is someone I've wanted to collaborate as an artist. Her cinema is deeply moving and extremely meaningful and she has made a film that everyone will take notice. I loved her Lipstick Under My Burkha. It was brilliant, moving and captivating and Alankrita is just an outstanding person and a director," Bhumi said.

The 'Bala' actor added that she loved collaborating with Alankrita. "She has got everything out of me and I loved every second of my collaboration with her," Bhumi said.

The upcoming film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles, follows the story of two cousins (Bhumi and Konkona). "It's a phenomenal story of sisterhood and about girls," Bhumi said of the film.

Opening up about her character of a 22-year-old girl, she said, "I get to play this 22-year-old girl who is full of dreams and aspirations and it's our coming of age - Konkona's in her own way and me in my own way. Both Dolly and Kitty are full of ambitions and for me, it's such an entertaining script and film."

Speaking about Alankrita's style of working, she said that the director has her own "unique language of filmmaking." "Alankrita has her own unique language of film-making and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is one of the best scripts that I have ever read. I couldn't wait to do this film immediately after reading it."

In the first look poster, which was released last year, heads of both the actors' were caged, however, they still managed to show their rebellious side.

The poster exemplifies the saying 'My Life My Rules'. The cages serve as a metaphor for the restrictions women face on a daily basis. However, the leading ladies don't seem to be following the set notions as they look in the mood to bend the rules. The tagline of the film, 'Join the REBELution', rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

Produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, the film went on floors in October, last year. The release date of the film hasn't been finalised yet.

On the work front, Bhumi is shooting in Lucknow for her next 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Vikrant Massey Konkona Sen Sharma Alankrita Shrivastava
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp