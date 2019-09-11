Home Entertainment Hindi

Look forward to working with John Abraham in 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Divya Khosla Kumar

The actress-director turned up to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings along with John Abraham at the T-Series office on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Published: 11th September 2019

Actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar

Actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar, who is making her comeback in films after a long time with "Satyameva Jayate 2", has said that she is looking forward to work with John Abraham in an upcoming action-thriller film.

"I am really thankful to John and (director) Milap (Zaveri) as they have decided to cast me in their film as the female lead. I feel it's a big opportunity for me. Earlier I did direction but for some time now I was trying to get back in the acting. I am grateful to John because some actors have barriers in their minds while working with a married actresses, but John is so warm and open in his approach towards co-actors. John has done a fabulous job in his recent films as 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Batla House', so I am looking forward to working with him," said T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya, while interacting with the media during a visit at the T-Series office, where she turned up to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings along with John Abraham on Tuesday in Mumbai.

John is among Bollywood stars who always takes a stand on social issues, and he was asked what he thinks of the government's decision to ban plastic or an initiative promoting single use of plastic in the country. "One of my friends went to Juhu beach a few days ago for Ganapati immersion and he told me that when he walked four steps into the water, it was full of plastic. People are talking about plastic ban but it hasn't come into effect. It's a disaster right now and the sea water is in a mess. I do believe that plastic ban should be promoted," he said.

