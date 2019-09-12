Salman Khan’s 'Dabangg 3' first look out

By Express News Service

Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey in the first look poster of Dabangg 3. The third installment in the blockbuster franchise is directed Prabhu Dheva and marks Salman’s return as the lovable corrupt cop from UP. The makers unveiled the motion posters of the film on Wednesday in four languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The swag, as always, remains full-tilt.

Dabangg 3 is a part-prequel and will explore the early life of Chulbul Pandey. The supporting cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mahie Gill. Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist in the film. The action comedy was shot in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The songs have been composed by Sajid–Wajid while the score is provided by Sandeep Shirodkar.Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20, 2019. This is Salman’s second collaboration with Prabhu Dheva after Wanted (2009). The duo is likely to reunite for a third film in the coming months.