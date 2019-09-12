Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan’s 'Dabangg 3' first look out

Dabangg 3 is a part-prequel and will explore the early life of Chulbul Pandey.

Published: 12th September 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

By Express News Service

Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey in the first look poster of Dabangg 3. The third installment in the blockbuster franchise is directed Prabhu Dheva and marks Salman’s return as the lovable corrupt cop from UP. The makers unveiled the motion posters of the film on Wednesday in four languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The swag, as always, remains full-tilt.

Dabangg 3 is a part-prequel and will explore the early life of Chulbul Pandey. The supporting cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mahie Gill. Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist in the film. The action comedy was shot in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The songs have been composed by Sajid–Wajid while the score is provided by Sandeep Shirodkar.Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20, 2019. This is Salman’s second collaboration with Prabhu Dheva after Wanted (2009). The duo is likely to reunite for a third film in the coming months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dabangg 3 Salman Khan
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp