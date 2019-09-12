Shashikala dubs for Radhika Kumaraswamy’s 'Damayanti'

By Express News Service

Shashikala, the famous voice behind Nagavalli’s character featuring Soundarya in Apthamitra, has now dubbed for Radhika Kumaraswamy in the upcoming film, Damayanti. The makers conducted voice tests with 23 dubbing artistes, and finally decided to bring Shashikala on board.

“Even Radhika, who usually dubs for her films, felt that she will not be able to do justice with her voice, and then we decided to go with Shashikala. We were told that she has not been working for the last three years. However, she considered our request and completed dubbing for the film. With her voice, the character played by Radhika now reaches another level,” producer-director Navarasan said.

This is yet another Kannada film that will be simultaneously dubbed and released in four other languages. The production house will come up with the film’s teaser on September 18. Damayanti, a heroine-centric film set in the 1980s, will see the actor in three different get-ups. Apart from Radhika, the film also stars Bhajarangi Loki, Anusha Ravi, Vishal’s father, GK Reddy, Raj Bahadhur, Sadhu Kokila and Tabla Nani in pivotal roles.