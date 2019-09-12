Home Entertainment Hindi

We should reinvent 'Dark Is Beautiful' campaign to celebrate diversity: Nandita Das

Nandita Das shot 'India's Got Colour' with Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Gul Panag, Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome, Sayani Gupta and Suchitra Pillai.

Published: 12th September 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actress and director Nandita Das.

Actress and director Nandita Das.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nandita Das, who is known to speak her heart out about societal imbalances, feels that women are constantly under pressure to look beautiful, which shouldn't be the case.

Nandita was interacting with the media at the launch of flagship store, Shades of India, along with Gul Panag and Tisca Chopra on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Nandita Das' 2013 campaign, Dark Is Beautiful, gained a lot of momentum as it brought forward the issue of colour discrimination that men and women face in society. She has always insisted on celebrating the beauty in all skin colour and in the same attempt, Das recently shot a two-minute anthem surrounding the same topic.

Titled as India's Got Colour, the song features Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Gul Panag, Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome, Sayani Gupta and Suchitra Pillai amongst others.

Talking about it, Nandita said, "Dark is beautiful campaign was started by someone but I was supporting it. Now it has completed 10 years so, I felt that we should reinvent that campaign as we refer fair people as lovely and all that. I feel that women are under constant pressure to look beautiful which shouldn't be the case. Apart from their looks, women are intelligent, they have skills and talent so, they can do a lot of things. So, we thought that we should give it new name as 'India's Got Colour' because it's a time where we should celebrate diversity. We were also thinking to name this campaign as Shades of India because its represents true spirit of our country similarly, 'India's Got Colour' is not about only one colour."

READ HERE | Nandita Das thrilled about returning to Telugu cinema after a decade

Gul Panag who was the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Chandigarh for 2014 Indian general election talked about water logging issue in Mumbai around monsoon period, she said: "It's a topic which we can discuss for hours and hours. I feel that it is our responsibility to keep our city clean. If we don't keep our city clean then our drainage system will get clogged. It is not a problem of someone else. I do believe that BMC has to play big role in it but we should also do something about it. I don't want to abdicate citizens from their responsibilities."

Adding to Gul's statement, Nandita said: "I think it is our responsibility to take care of this environment. We have seen so much of rain in this monsoon season. I feel we should look at this climate change seriously. We should think about how can we consume less and reuse things. I feel it is not just my own responsibility, everybody should think and do something about it."

Extending her support to #SaveAarey Campaign like many other Bollywood celebrities, Nandita said: "If you are cutting around 3000 tress which are in the middle of city and it is also known as green lung of this city so, obviously we should talk against it. We do realize that there is urban planning involved and there are many demands of a city but we should find a solution where we will not have to abuse the nature. There are a lot of examples of such strategies around the world so, we should also adopt that."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandita Das Dark Is Beautiful India's Got Colour Aarey forests
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp