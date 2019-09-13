Boney Kapoor to make Badhaai Ho in Telugu

By Express News Service

Producer Boney Kapoor, who forayed into Tamil cinema with Nerkonda Paarvai, is now gearing up to venture into Tollywood with the Telugu remake of Badhaai Ho.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho was a successful family comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.

The film became one of the highest-grossing releases of 2018 and bagged many awards, including the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.