Bhoot Part 1 new poster: Vicky Kaushal fights ghost in sinking ship 

Vicky Kaushal is all set to venture into the horror genre with Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film has been in the buzz since the time it was officially announced.
The makers recently announced the wrap up of the film. Today, Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to share a new poster of the film featuring the lead actor.
In the poster, Vicky can be seen being dragged into the water by a ghost, while he is struggling to get out in what looks like a half-sunken ship.The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo, is set to hit screens on November 15.