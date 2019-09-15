Home Entertainment Hindi

Tiger Shroff shot longest one-shot hand-to-hand combat scene: 'War' director Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand said that Tiger Shroff is the best action hero in the country when it comes to hand-to-hand combat.

Published: 15th September 2019 05:14 PM

A still from Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has shot the longest single-shot action sequence for "War", director Siddharth Anand said.

"It is a 2.30 min long, jaw-dropping, intense hand to hand combat sequence that has been shot in one shot by Tiger. The entire action sequence was shot in one shot without any cuts," Anand said.

For this special action scene, the best hand-to-hand action choreographer Sea Young Oh, known for his work in "Age of Ultron" and "Snowpiercer", was flown in to design the sequence for Tiger.

"Tiger will be seen on a rampage as he will take down an army of people, with his bare hands. It's going to be an adrenaline-pumping entry for Tiger and we hope the audiences will love it," he added.

Anand added that the "Baaghi" star is the best action hero in the country when it comes to hand-to-hand combat.

"He has entertained audiences with his brilliant skills and we wanted to show people something so raw that it will blow their minds. So we came up with an idea that will stun audiences with his entry sequence," Anand praised the actor.

"It is not easy to do an intense combat scene like this in one shot and Tiger fully committed himself into it. He prepped and practiced and rehearsed, again and again, to ensure that he was ready to do it in one shot. And on the day of the shoot, he was flawless," Anand added.

He said that only Tiger could have executed this complex action choreography with such precision.

"War" has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

