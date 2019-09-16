Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl' makes over Rs 44 crore in three days

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' has minted Rs 44.57 crore since its release on September 13.

Published: 16th September 2019 03:26 PM

A still from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer 'Dream Girl'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer "Dream Girl" has minted Rs 44.57 crore since its release on September 13.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: 'Dream Girl' runs riot at the Box-Office. Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on (fire) on Day 2 and 3.

"Trends better than 'Raazi' (Rs 32.94 cr), 'Stree' (Rs 32.27 cr) and 'Uri' (Rs 35.73 cr)... Friday 10.05 cr, Saturday 16.42 cr, Sunday 18.10 cr. Total: Rs 44.57 cr. India biz."

'Dream Girl' film review

A thrilled Ayushmann said: "The era of good content in here and audiences want to see the most disruptive, different content in every genre. I'm glad that people are connecting with the kind of cinema that I'm doing and it only motivates me to be more brave with my film choices."

Ayushmann calls "Dream Girl" a "paisa vasool" movie.

"An actor like me always wants to entertain audiences in the best way possible and 'Dream Girl' gave me the opportunity to make people laugh this time after making them ponder and spark a debate with 'Article 15' earlier this year," he said.

