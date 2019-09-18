Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trends because fans don't want the film

Netizens feel Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will not be able to do justice to the magic created by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the original film.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:15 PM

A still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (R) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

By IANS

MUMBAI: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is trending on Twitter since Wednesday morning but for the wrong reasons. Netizens feel Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who have been cast in the sequel, will not be able to do justice to the magic created by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the original film, released 12 years ago. In fact, most said they dont want a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy to happen.

"Dont ruin this mastermind movie please... Let it be left untouch... Only @akshaykumar can play these role....#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #protest #Petition #tocast #AkshayKumar", tweeted an Akshay Kumar fan.

Another Akki fan posted: "No @akshaykumar No Movie!!! Koi Bhi ho lead mai..@BazmeeAnees #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Another tweet read: "Some things are best untouched. Please please please dont ruin Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Off late, barring Ayushmann Khurana, no Bollywood actor has given movies worth wasting time and money. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

"Don't ruin the magic of first part no one can match akki's level #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #AkshayKumar," said another user.

Still another user wrote: "Don't wanna sound like a party pooper but... why don't we just leave the first part alone like there's literally no reason for #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pls oof don't ruin the movie for me thanks no thanks."

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Gayi picture paani mein... Wrongggesstt decision ever made @Advani_Kiara for lead opposite role...still I wish the movie performs well. @TheAaryanKartik all on your shoulders bro... Goti Goti Goti @akshaykumar." said one user.

The horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is expected to go on floors in October. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit the screens next year.

Clearly, however, some people don't want the sequel to happen.

