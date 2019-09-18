Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh’s 'Baaghi 3', a remake of Tamil hit 'Vettai'?

By Express News Service

The shoot of Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 is underway. The action-thriller, directed by Ahmed Khan, also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Reportedly, the film is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil hit, Vettai.

Directed by N Lingusamy, Vettai starred Madhavan and Arya in the lead roles. The story revolves around two brothers — one sensitive, the other violent — as they try to avenge their father’s death. As per the buzz, the roles will be reprised by Tiger and Riteish in the Hindi version, while Shraddha will essay the role of an air hostess.

This is not the first time the Baaghi franchise has adapted a southern title. Ahmed’s Baaghi 2, which was released in 2018 and was fronted by Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, was remade from the Telugu-language mystery-thriller, Kshanam. Baaghi 3 is set for release on March 6, 2020. The first schedule was wrapped up in Mumbai last week.