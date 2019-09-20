Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar has a namesake actor in London!

Akshay Kumar has a namesake in East London who is also incidentally in the same profession, and Internet is highly confused.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has a namesake in East London who is also incidentally in the same profession, and Internet is highly confused.

It all started with the upcoming Hollywood film, "Inside Man: Most Wanted", recently announcing its release date as September 24. Among the film's cast of an assortment of American actors, was Akshay Kumar, and that's where the problem arose.

If you do a Google search on the film, the picture that comes up with the name 'Akshay Kumar' is one of the "Mission Mangal" hero.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar takes Metro, netizens accuse him of supporting Aarey destruction

However, you would get the real picture if you search the film on IMDB

According to IMDB, the international actor Akshay, who is part of "Inside Man: Most Wanted", was born and raised in East London. His first exposure happened at the age of 11 as a result of his mother's concerns over his 'painfully shy' nature, and so enrolled him in classes at a local stage school.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2:0' flops in China

Akshay was first was cast as Don John in "Much Ado About Nothing", as part of the Shakespeare Schools' Festival.

His first Hollywood assignment was in a small role in the 2017 movie "Unlocked" starring Noomi Rapace and Orlando Bloom.

Akshay's new film "Inside Man: Most Wanted" is directed by MJ Bassett. The film revolves around a NYPD hostage negotiator who teams up with a federal agent to rescue dozens of tourists held hostage during a 10-hour siege at the US Federal Reserve.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Akshay Kumar London
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp