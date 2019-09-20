Akshay Kumar has a namesake actor in London!

By IANS

LONDON: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has a namesake in East London who is also incidentally in the same profession, and Internet is highly confused.

It all started with the upcoming Hollywood film, "Inside Man: Most Wanted", recently announcing its release date as September 24. Among the film's cast of an assortment of American actors, was Akshay Kumar, and that's where the problem arose.

If you do a Google search on the film, the picture that comes up with the name 'Akshay Kumar' is one of the "Mission Mangal" hero.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar takes Metro, netizens accuse him of supporting Aarey destruction

However, you would get the real picture if you search the film on IMDB

According to IMDB, the international actor Akshay, who is part of "Inside Man: Most Wanted", was born and raised in East London. His first exposure happened at the age of 11 as a result of his mother's concerns over his 'painfully shy' nature, and so enrolled him in classes at a local stage school.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2:0' flops in China

Akshay was first was cast as Don John in "Much Ado About Nothing", as part of the Shakespeare Schools' Festival.

His first Hollywood assignment was in a small role in the 2017 movie "Unlocked" starring Noomi Rapace and Orlando Bloom.

Akshay's new film "Inside Man: Most Wanted" is directed by MJ Bassett. The film revolves around a NYPD hostage negotiator who teams up with a federal agent to rescue dozens of tourists held hostage during a 10-hour siege at the US Federal Reserve.