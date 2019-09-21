Bhumi Pednekar to raise awareness about sustainable living

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bhumi Pednekar is starting a pan-India campaign "Climate Warrior" to raise awareness about global warming, conservation and sustainable living.

"Humanity has damaged the climate extensively. It has almost reached a point of no repair and we keep thinking that we have a lot of time... We need to understand that there are massive floods, droughts and forest fires happening. Water is also running out," Bhumi told IANS.

"Climate Warrior" is a concerted social media and online initiative that the actor will use to engage with people and make them more conscious about climate change and environment-friendly life choices.

The campaign will also highlight the work done by tireless environmental activists and citizen groups across India to bring about sustainable change to the environment.

"I am starting a dialogue where we celebrate anyone and everyone who has taken a stand on climate and environment, and tried to bring about a change. So I am going to be in conversation with them.

"I will also put out fun videos about the small changes I made in my life and what you can do to save natural resources. The idea is to educate and let the urban audiences know that we are the biggest consumers and we need to change," she added.

Bhumi stressed that the change needs to happen now. "I am as passionate about this as I am for my career and my family. I plan to devote a large part of my life into this," she said.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her next "Saand Ki Aankh", added: "Through this initiative, I'm going to work towards bringing a positive social change that's the need of the hour."