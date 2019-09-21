Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar to raise awareness about sustainable living

'Climate Warrior' is a concerted social media and online initiative that Bhumi will use to engage with people and make them more conscious about climate change and environment-friendly life choices.

Published: 21st September 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bhumi Pednekar is starting a pan-India campaign "Climate Warrior" to raise awareness about global warming, conservation and sustainable living.

"Humanity has damaged the climate extensively. It has almost reached a point of no repair and we keep thinking that we have a lot of time... We need to understand that there are massive floods, droughts and forest fires happening. Water is also running out," Bhumi told IANS.

"Climate Warrior" is a concerted social media and online initiative that the actor will use to engage with people and make them more conscious about climate change and environment-friendly life choices.

ALSO READ: 'Lust Stories' is a gem of a film in my career, says Bhumi Pednekar

The campaign will also highlight the work done by tireless environmental activists and citizen groups across India to bring about sustainable change to the environment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ClimateWarrior

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

"I am starting a dialogue where we celebrate anyone and everyone who has taken a stand on climate and environment, and tried to bring about a change. So I am going to be in conversation with them.

"I will also put out fun videos about the small changes I made in my life and what you can do to save natural resources. The idea is to educate and let the urban audiences know that we are the biggest consumers and we need to change," she added.

Bhumi stressed that the change needs to happen now. "I am as passionate about this as I am for my career and my family. I plan to devote a large part of my life into this," she said.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her next "Saand Ki Aankh", added: "Through this initiative, I'm going to work towards bringing a positive social change that's the need of the hour."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Climate Warrior Climate change Sustainable living
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp