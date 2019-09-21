Bipasha Basu on 18 years in Bollywood: Achieved all on my terms

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu has completed 18 years in the Hindi film industry. The actress says she is proud of herself because she stayed true to who she is and achieved all on her terms.

Bipasha on Saturday shared a poster of her debut film "Ajnabee", which also stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She wrote alongside the image: "18 years ago our film industry accepted me with open arms with the release of #Ajnabee and the audiences accepted me in their hearts so lovingly. I am so grateful for this amazing journey of life through my films.

"I am so proud of myself that I stayed true to who I am no matter what... Achieved all on my terms only."

She then thanked all those people, with whom she has collaborated with.

"I want to thank all my producers, directors , co stars and the entire team of each and every film. Thank you to all the people who love me and my work. I love being an actor. Thank you abbas Bhai, mustan Bhai, Hussain Bhai @iambobbydeol @akshaykumar, Kareena, vijay galani - Team Ajnabee."