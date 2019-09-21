Bollywood's 'Bebo' Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, celebrates birthday at Pataudi Palace

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known to impress fans with her dressing style, on Saturday turned a year older. The diva who ringed in her 38 birthday, is celebrating the occasion with her family at husband Saif Ali Khan's ancestral, Pataudi Palace.

Kareen's elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, shared glimpses of the midnight celebrations which will just keep you glued on to it.

Clad in white Kurta and accessorising it with matching earrings and a bun, the birthday girl set the hearts of her fans fluttering.

Karisma shared a video on her Instagram where Bollywood's 'Heroine' can be seen posing million-dollar smile while cutting the tempting cakes.

Kareena Kapor Khan with elder sister Karisma Kapoor ( Photo | Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

In the background, we can spot a cheerful husband Saif who can be seen celebrating the moment with great joy.

"Happy birthday my darling Bebo! We love you," Karisma captioned the video.

Apart from this, the doting sister also shared a picture of the power couple which is just winning hearts on social media. In the intimate picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen sealing the night with a kiss of love.

"Birthday Wishes," she captioned the Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur. ( Photo | Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

As soon as Karisma shared the birthday celebrations on Instagram, several stars stormed the comment section to extend out their wishes to the ace actor.

Manish Malhotra who was the first one to wish the actor, wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Bebo."

Diljit Dosanjh who will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena in the upcoming film 'Good News' wrote, "Beautiful...Happy Happy Birthday Queen."

"Means it's a music video," wrote Rhea, designer and sister of Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the timeless beauty star who is currently seen judging a dance reality show and will next be seen in film 'Good News' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen as a lady cop in 'Angrezi Medium.'