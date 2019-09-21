Every love story needs a song: 'The Sky is Pink's first track's out!

Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dil Hi Toh Hai' has been composed by Pritam and crooned by Arijit Singh, Nikhil D'Souza and Antara Mitra. The lyrics have been penned by Gulzar.

The Sky Is Pink photos

'The Sky is Pink' poster

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reinforcing how "every love story needs a song," the makers of 'The Sky is Pink' released their very first track from the much-awaited film.

Titled 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', the romantic number captures the love between Farhan Akhtar's (Panda) and Priyanka Chopra's (Moose) characters in the flick. The song is about the totally crazy couple who is definitely and madly head over heels in love with each other. Their secretive sneaking into Panda's house is proof that they are equally into some adventure and thrill.

The song even features some fun yet adorable moments between the two as they enjoy each other's company.

'Dil Hi Toh Hai' has been composed by Pritam and crooned by Arijit Singh, Nikhil D'Souza and Antara Mitra. The lyrics have been penned by Gulzar.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Farhan wrote, "Every love story needs a song."

Shonali Bose's directorial is an incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years which is narrated through the lens of their teenage daughter - Aisha (Zaira Wasim).

Aisha became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

The upcoming movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13 and will hit the big screens on October 11.

'The Sky Is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

