Singer Hriday Gattani is smitten by mentor AR Rahman’s humility

I have sung a couple of songs in English earlier like Nothing On You, Let It Be, and others.

28-year-old Mumbai-based Hriday Gattani

By Farah Khatoon
Express News Service

Mumbai-based Hriday Gattani calls filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s Blinded By The Lights a “cool film”.

The 28-year-old is singing 'For You My Love' in the Viveik Kalra-starring film, making it his international debut.

Known in the industry for his big break with AR Rahman in the film Lekar Hum Deewane Dil in 2014, the playback singer’s last outing was Sun Re Sajna in 2017. He talks about releasing more Hindi songs and further collaborations.

How excited are you about For You My Love?

Needless to say, I am super excited and there are multiple reasons for it. First, of course, being the fact that it’s Gurinder Chadha’s project who is known to make films like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice. Second, it’s not a regional or national release rather an international one. It’s a very important project of my life.

The song is in English. Is that your comfort zone?

I have sung a couple of songs in English earlier like Nothing On You, Let It Be, and others. I’ve been influenced largely by international music. I even wrote songs in English and have been quite comfortable with the language while singing. However, in the last five years or so, I have slowly transitioned to Hindi songs. The current song, written by international artistes, has a lot of Punjabi beats.
AR Rahman has been your mentor throughout.

How much does he inspire you?

Learning never stops when he is around. I admire his temperament. He has taught me how important it is to remain calm and composed. His humility and simplicity teach me to be a better person. Also, the most awe-inspiring trait of his personality is his childlike enthusiasm and energy in the studio. Though he is a legend in himself, when he is working on a project, he starts afresh.

Any collaboration with your mentor?

We are working on a lot of projects. You’ll hear from us very soon.

What else is keeping you busy?

I am looking forward to working on more Hindi songs. So a lot of Hindi singles are coming in, starting with two songs with Shashaa Tirupathi, followed by one single with Garima Yagnik. Also, I am doing a cool collaboration with a songwriter from the US. You can expect them to be out this month.

High points:

