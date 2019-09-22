Home Entertainment Hindi

'Gully Boy' is India's Oscar entry: Apna Time Aayega, say Ranveer, Alia, Zoya and Farhan

The last film from India that made it to the final five in the Best Foreign Film category list was Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in 'Gully Boy.

By PTI

MUMBAI: As the news of Zoya Akhtar- directed "Gully Boy" being selected as India's official entry at the Zoya Akhtar came, the team of the film expressed hope 'Apna Time Aayega'.

'Apna Time Aayega (our time of glory will come)' is one of the catchy songs from the film.

The film, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, features Zoya Akhtar as an up-and-coming rapper who grows up in a Mumbai slum.

"Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high," Ranveer said in a statement here.

"I'm very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards. It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision," the actor said.

"With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage," he added.

The movie, which released across the country on February 14, also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash.

Alia said "Gully Boy" was really special for her, and the film's long journey, from Melbourne Film Festival to India's official entry for the Academy Awards, was remarkable.

READ | 'Gully Boy' review: An inspired rap musical that's also accessible and fun

"I just hope, pray and wish that we make it to the nomination and then win. This is a first and it's a big deal for us. As a team, we are very excited," she said.

Farhan took to Twitter and thanked the Film Federation of India (FFI), which announced "Gully Boy" as India's entry.

"Gully Boy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega. Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew," he wrote.

Siddhant, who played the breakout characterMC Sher in the film to acclaim and audiences' love, said it is a "big moment" for him.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me and a very special thanks to Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and the entire team of 'Gully Boy'. Words cannot express my happiness, thank you, everyone, for the love and appreciation! Aapne Time Aagaya!," he said.

Kalki also expressed her excitement and tweeted, "Woweeeeeeeee! That is just the best."

Amruta, who played Murad's (Ranveer's character in the film) mother Razia Ahmed, said she is overwhelmed.

"My first film 'Shwaas' was also India's entry to the Oscar and now 'Gully Boy'. I'm so overwhelmed. The film is near to my heart," she said.

"I am thrilled, happy and excited. The subject, the making of the film is so universal. I am sure it will resonate and touch the hearts of everyone. It is great that this film will be representing us," Amruta told PTI.

Writer Reema Kagti said the team is "thrilled" with the selection.

Varma, whose portrayal of perceptive and enterprising Moeen in the film earned him critical acclaim, said getting selected as entry for the Academy Awards is a big deal.

"This was unexpected. I am jumping in joy. We are happy that the whole nation has chosen our film and it is very exciting," the actor said.

No Indian film has ever won an Oscar.

