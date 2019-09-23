Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH 'Ghost' trailer: Vikram Bhatt is back with spine-chilling horror flick

'Ghost' will take the audience on the journey of Karan Khanna who is accused of killing his wife but believes she has been murdered by a spirit.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vikram Bhatt's horror flick 'Ghost'.

A still from Vikram Bhatt's horror flick 'Ghost'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has given many horror films to the audience. He counts his upcoming one, "Ghost", as one of the scariest films that he has worked on.

"'Ghost' is one of the scariest films I have worked on. The tight script of the film coupled with great editing has put together a story that will have the viewers grasping their seats in fear. The trailer is out today (Monday) and we hope we are able to deliver to the expectations of the people," said Bhatt, known for movies like "Raaz" and "1920".

He tweeted the trailer of "Ghost" on Monday and captioned it: "Absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence! The trailer of my film Ghost is here. #ghostthefilm."

"Ghost" will take the audience on the journey of Karan Khanna who is accused of killing his wife but believes she has been murdered by a spirit.

The Vashu Bhagnani production will release on October 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghost Ghost horror film Vikram Bhatt
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp