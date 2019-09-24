When Neil Nitin Mukesh was 'caught between life and death'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in 'ByPass Road'.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in 'ByPass Road'. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Tuesday unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film "ByPass Road".

In the poster, Neil looks scared as a knife is placed close to his neck."That moment when you are caught between life and death," Neil captioned the video.

The film marks the directorial debut of the actor's brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. It is set to hit the screens on November 1.

"Bypass Road" is a thriller that features Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.

"The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with 'Johnny Gaddaar'. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wonder why limited filmmakers make good thrillers," said Neil.

TAGS
Neil Nitin Mukesh ByPass Road
