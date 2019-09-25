Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi Sinha to make special appearance in 'Laal Kaptaan'

Sonakshi Sinha will have a special appearance in Laal Kaptaan. The film is a period revenge drama starring Saif Ali Khan as a Naga Sadhu.

By Express News Service

The story revolves around a vengeful ascetic waging a war against his brother. Sonakshi has also provided the voice-over for the film’s trailer, which was launched on Tuesday. 

Speaking about her role, director Navdeep Singh said, “It’s a special appearance but a very pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly.” 

On working with the actor, Navdeep added, “She was fabulous to work with. I was a little apprehensive the night of the shoot. I hadn’t met her before and we were already mid schedule. I had no idea what to expect. It turned out to be a pleasant surprise. She is super smart, tuned in, a total professional.”

Laal Kaptaan is set to release on October 18. The film is co-produced by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions.

