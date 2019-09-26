'Housefull 4' first look starring Akshay Kumar is out

By Express News Service

The first look of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 is out. The actor will be seen in a double role in the film.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 boasts of a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday and Johny Lever, among others.

Rumour is that Nawazuddin Siddiqui may also share screen space with Akshay in the film. Going by the poster, it seems Akshay Kumar will be seen in a double role in the film. In flashback scenes, he will appear as Rajkumar Bala from 1419 and in the current times, he will play the role of Harry who has returned to India from London.