Home Entertainment Hindi

'It's a friendship that's lasted 16 years': Katrina Kaif on her bonding with Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen together in 'Bharat', which has been named as Bollywood's biggest overseas grosser in 2019 so far.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif has opened up about superstar Salman Khan calling him a true friend.

Katrina was speaking at the India Today conclave about her relationship with Salman, with whom she has given hits after hits such as "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya", "Tees Maar Khan", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Partner".

She also said: "Its a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he's a true friend. He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands besides his friends."

VIEW GALLERY: Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far

The two were last seen together in "Bharat", which has been named as Bollywood's biggest overseas grosser in 2019 so far. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is the highest-grossing Hindi film abroad.

On the work front, Katrina, who is Hong Kong-born, is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Rohit Shetty' next titled "Sooryavanshi" opposite Akshay Kumar.

Katrina says she has always loved his movies, which are popular for their high dose of action.

VIEW GALLERY: Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos

"'Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I've always loved Rohit's films," Katrina had previously told IANS, without divulging much about her role in the film.

"Sooryavanshi" is the new addition in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two "Singham" films and "Simmba".

While Salman is currently busy shooting for the third installment of the "Dabangg" franchise directed by Prabhudheva. The action comedy brings back the 53-year-old star in his popular avatar of Chulbul Pandey.

ALSO READ: 'Need nerves of steel to be here', says Katrina Kaif on 16 years in Bollywood

Salman will be seen in another film directed by Prabhudheva, which is slated to release in Eid 2020. The details related to the movie are still under wraps.

The "Wanted" star will also be seen hosting the 13th season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Katrina Kaif
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp