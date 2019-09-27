Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao helped me endlessly during our rehearsals: Mouni Roy on her 'Made in China' co-star

Produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, 'Made In China' is set to release around Diwali this year.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in 'Made in China'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy says she learned a lot while working with Rajkummar Rao in "Made in China", and helped her become a better version of herself.

"I have learned everything from Raj on this film and for my role. He helped me endlessly during our rehearsals, not only for the scenes that we had together, but also where I was on my own," Mouni said.

"He helped me make all of my scenes with him and otherwise much better. His inputs have been very valuable and helped me to become a better version of myself," she added.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film is a middle class man's journey from being a failed businessman to a becoming a successful entrepreneur. Lending him her support is his loving and dutiful wife, Rukmini, essayed by Mouni.

Produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, "Made In China" is set to release around Diwali this year.

TAGS
Mouni Roy Rajkummar Rao Made in China
