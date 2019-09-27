WATCH 'Marjaavaan' trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes on a pint-sized Riteish Deshmukh

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra is ready to kill (and be killed) for love in the trailer of Marjaavaan. The film, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by the makers of Satyameva Jayate, Kabir Singh and Aashiqui 2, is a romantic actioner set to release on November 8.

As seen in the trailer, Sidharth plays a bandana-sporting toughie who battles twerpy biker gangs and sends his assailants flapping. He has an orange tika on his forehead and several tattoos on his knuckles. Understandably, he falls in love with Tara Sutaria, a girl given to making the cutthroat gesture. This is ace foreshadowing, for soon enters a pint-sized Riteish Deshmukh, crooning the refrain from the most famous song in Ek Villain, his last outing with Sidharth.

Here too, Riteish is the villain, a gangster-dwarf with a three-foot score to settle. “I am not a monster,” he says, standing against a Ravana effigy. “I am just ahead of the curve the avatar.”

Marjaavaan also stars Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Kishan, Nushrat Bharucha (special appearance) and Nora Fatehi (special appearance).

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi.

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2.

