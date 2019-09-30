Home Entertainment Hindi

Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss wedding: Who's spreading such rumours?

While Rashami entered the house on Sunday night, Arhaan is reportedly expected to join her in a few weeks.

MUMBAI: Actress Rashami Desai has denied rumours that she will get married inside the "Bigg Boss" house this season. A recent report in a city supplement stated "Uttaran" actress Rashami might tie the knot with boyfriend Arhaan Khan inside the house during her stay on "Bigg Boss 13", which started airing on Sunday night.

Quizzed on the subject, Rashami told IANS: "I really want to know who is spreading these rumours. I am a mature woman and I know how to take decisions. I don't understand why someone would do this. This is a very stupid rumour. It is (marriage) such a beautiful thing. If I get married, I will let people know about it in a beautiful way. I won't be committing a crime.

At the moment, Rashami has mixed feelings about her stint inside the house. "I have a mixed feeling. I am a little nervous, a little bit scared and at the same time excited," she said.

However, the actress is certain that it is not going to be easy inside the house.

"It is not going to be easy but I think it will be an interesting journey. Everyone who has been there says if you are on this show, you learn to handle your mood swings, your feelings. I feel that is an amazing thing. It makes you a stronger person," she said.

Asked if she plans to make new friends inside the house, Rashami said: "I'll meet people whom I don't know and haven't spoken to earlier. So, I have no idea whether I'll make new friends." However, the "Dil Se Dil Tak" fame actress is eagerly waiting to meet the show's superstar host Salman Khan.

"I am very happy and excited about meeting Salman Khan, though the sad part is I will have to wait till the weekend for him to come on the show," she said.

Rashami is apprehensive she might hardly get to eat during her stay inside the house.

"I know how to cook. I can make pasta et cetera, but I don't know how much of a chance I will get to cook inside the house. I have heard Bigg Boss hardly lets you eat!" she said.

After coming out of the house, the actress revealed, she would need some time for herself, before resuming work.

"I have not taken up any work commitments because I have no idea when I will come out of the house. Even if I come out as a winner, I would need a little time for myself. Once I am out, there will be a lot of media activity. Only after that, I will get back to work," she said.

Asked if she has plans to venture into Bollywood, Rashami replied: "If the script is beautiful and the role is promising, I will definitely go for Hindi movies. The subject is the biggest hero."

