Aakramana, a 3D and 2D film in Kannada starring Raghu Mukherji and Daisy Shah, will also see model-turned-actress Shilpi Sharma and Makrand Deshpande in a pivotal role. Shilpi is excited that her debut in Kannada has shaped up well, and is all set for a May release. She says, “I was spotted by a photographer when I was modelling and he asked me whether I was interested in films and recommended my name to director Prasannakumar N. I was called to Bangalore for an audition and I was chosen to play a traditional role in my l debut that sees me in a retro look,” reveals Shilpi, who is happy that she is making an entry into Sandalwood with a 3D and 2D film.

Though Shilpi is not allowed to reveal much about Aakramana, the actress says that it is a suspense thriller and she plays a good soul in the movie and adds, “ The film gives a glimpse of superstitions, black magic that has prevailed in remote areas. My character’s name is Kaveri. Daisy and

I are actually one and the same, because I get into her body and there is a revenge saga.”

However, the actress didn’t feel any different working in a 3D film and felt like she was shooting for a normal film. “Since the camera does a lot of work in a 3D film, it has got a lot to do with the post production work. However, the shooting experience was good. When compared, I found people in Karnataka to be very humble. Since I didn’t know the language, I was asked to do a workshop to get my lip sync right. I didn’t get into the technical aspect of filmmaking. I do understand the reasons for the delay but coming out with a good product is time consuming,” she says.

Shilpi is a fashion management graduate who initially garnered attention with the TV show Kahani Chandrakanta Ki. She is now immersed in films and is busy establishing her career in South with a couple of Tamil and Telugu films. “I used to do a lot of ramp shows and was part of advertisements which helped me get comfortable in front of the camera. While I have Aakramana getting ready for release, I completed a Telugu film called Green Signal and I will shortly commence shoot for my maiden Tamil film to be produced by Thirupathi Brothers. I can say I was destined to be on the silver screen and I am currently enjoying it all. Kannada industry proved lucky for me as after my debut in Sandalwood, I was able to make my mark in the South,” she says.