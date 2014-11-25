The team of Mungaru Male 2 gets its first go ahead with the makers ‘inaugurating’ the film’s script by organising a small pooja that took place on Monday at Basaveshwarnagar in the presence of director Shashank, actor Ganesh and the production team of EK Pictures. The team, we hear, is all set to repeat the history of Mungaru Male, a 2006 blockbuster romantic film directed by Yogaraj Bhat. Mungaru Male not only introduced new faces like Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi to the Kannada industry, but it also broke almost all previous records at the box office.

"Doing a script pooja is more like an official confirmation for the director to take the film further. I have my one liner of the story ready and will get busy with the screenplay and dialogues over the next three to four months," says Shashank who did not wish to tell us the exact plot of Mungaru Male 2 but only shared the fact that the film will be shot over two seasons —summer and monsoon. "We are starting our shoot from April 2015. It will go on for five months during the scorching heat of summer as well as during the heavy rains," he further reveals.

While Ganesh will be playing the lead, Shashank is yet to decide on the rest of the cast. “There should be a novelty in characterisation, which will have a clearer picture once we have the screenplay ready. Even the technical crew will be decided once I get a hang of the script," says Shashank. Meanwhile, the director who has completed shooting for Krishna Leela plans to have its audio launch some time in December and is looking forward to its release in January, around the Sankranti festival.