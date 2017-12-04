Vijay Devarakonda to grace Chamak audio launch

By Express News Service

Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chamak is set for a mega audio launch today and they have a special guest attending the event.

The team has thrown in a surprise by bringing in the popular folk artiste Sukri Bommagowda for the occassion along with the current happening star in Tollywood, Vijay Devarakonda and our very own Dimple Queen, Rachita Ram to grace the audio.

Vijay is equally excited to be part of the event and looking forward to visit Bengaluru, which mentions in a special video, put up by the actor. This being more a public event, held at EBBISU Convention hall, Hegade Nagar, the makers have welcomed to be part of the occassion.

Music director Judah Sandy, who scored some good medleys for Suni’s previous film, Operation Alamellamma is happy to associate with the director, once again. For Chamak, he has come with six songs, and according to Suni, Judah has yet again come with a unique album, and sure to be a music treat for the listeners.

Chamak made under Crystal Cinemas has cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pataje.