Sharan will get back to Rambo days with the actor’s upcoming film being titled as Rambo 2. The film directed by Anil Kumar is made under the lead actor’s home production Laddoo Cinemas and has seven producers on board – Atlanta Nagendra, Sharan, director Tarun Sudhir, music director Arjun Janya, cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, editor KM Prakash and art director Mohan B Kere.

Sharan who made our funny bones tickle with his humour and punch lines turned hero with his hundredth film, Rambo. From this film on, he got lead roles in all his films. The team of Rambo 2 decide to talk about the film only after the shoot was complete, and officially revealed the film’s title after that. Meanwhile, the makers clarify that the film is not a sequel to Rambo, “Like in Rambo, a car plays a very major character in Rambo 2, and that’s one of the reasons, and we went the the title that was quite apt to the story’s theme,” says Tarun Sudhir, one of the producers.

The makers who have given a whole new look for Sharan with Rambo 2 have planned to release the audio on Sankranti, before they plan to release the audio teasers of the five tracks. To begin with they have timed release of the first track for the New Year’s Eve. “The audio teaser will be released on Christmas and we have decided to release the full track composed by Arjun Janya for the New Year,” says Tarun. Rambo 2 is now in post production stage and all set to release in Febuary.With Sharan in the lead, the film has Ashika Ranganath playing the heroine.