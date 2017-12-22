Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru, directed by Suri, has been making headlines. The next big news from the sets is that the movie’s audio rights has been bought by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions.

A grand event will be held in Hosapete today, and a large gathering is expected.Stars such as Puneeth Rajkumar, Sriimurali and Dhruva Sarja will be present at the big event, and so will be the cast that includes Dhananjay, Vasishta Simha and Manvitha Harish, among others.

Performances by actresses such Sanchita Padukone and Kavya Sha will be staged, and there will one by music director Charan Raj, who has scored music for Tagaru. This is said to be one of the biggest movies of 2018, and Tagaru marks the debut of KP Srikanth as producer. The film, which is to be released early next year, is in post production stages has Mahehndra Simha as its cinematographer.