Sharan-starrer Rambo 2 is wrapped up and the makers have decided to come out an audio teaser of the film today. What’s more interesting is the singer of the song, Dum maro dumsung by Aditi Sagar to lyrics written by Muthu. She is the daughter of Arun Sagar - art director and actor, well-known for being master of many arts. All of 14 years old, Aditi is currently studying in 9th standard and marks her singing debut with Rambo 2.

Apparently, it was director Tarun Sudhir, one of the producers of the film, who spotted her talent and suggested Arjun Janya to bring her on board. “I knew Aditi’s passion towards singing from her father and when I listened to a few songs she by her, I thought, her voice would be apt for the particular track in our film. I then connected her to Arjun Janya. then got the studio and did some rehearsals, before she sang the final version,” says Tarun.

Those, who have got the opportunity to listen to this track have touted that the song. will be yet another signature song from Arjun Janya and that Aditi is sure to set craze with her voice in the

Kannada industry.