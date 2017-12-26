Dhruva Sarja has scored a hatrick. The actor saw three successful films in a row, starting with his debut in AP Arjun’s Addhuri and then with Chethan Kumar’s Bahaddhur and Bharjari.

While his fans celebrated Bharjari’s century run, Dhruva expressed his wish to work with the two directors again. He tells City Express, “If we come together, we can make history again… why not,” he says.

We also hear that Dhruva will do a project with Mahesh, a young director who has just started his directorial career with Ayogya.

The star has already okayed the script and the film is likely to go on floors after Pogaru. More details such as the film’s producer and its storyline will be revealed soon. We know that producer Uday Mehta, among other filmmakers, waiting to work with the actor. Dhruva is working out a schedule keeping all this in mind, he says.

The actor, who is done with Bharjari, will start shoot for Pogaru soon. This Nanda Kishore directorial is being produced by BK Gangadhar. The actor will complete the school portions, for which he lost 30 kg to shoot a four-minute sequence, in the coming days. The next schedule has been set for mid January.