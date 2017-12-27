Hari Santhosh directorial, College Kumara completes 50 days at the box office this week. The film starring Ravi Shankar, Shruti, Vikky and Samyuktha that won audience appreciation for its unique script, of role reversal - father going to college and son taking the responsibility of the house.

Satish Kaushik and L Padmanabh

The film that did its rounds in all south Indian languages has now reached B-Town with Bollywood director Sathish Kaushik watching the film. Producer L Padmanabh met the director over last week where screening was arranged for a few filmmakers from Bollywood. Directors and actors from Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood watched the film, and have shown interst for a remake. But it is now to know, who will make that first move.College Kumara had music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by A Azhagan.