Nostalgic Suri wants to create another duniya

Suri’s directorial debut Duniya has completed 10 years of its release as on February 23.

A still from Duniya

By Express News Service

Suri’s directorial debut Duniya has completed 10 years of its release as on February 23. The film stamped director Suri and actor Vijay’s career in Sandalwood so much so that even today, their names are prefixed with the film’s title.

Suri

During a candid conversation with City Express, the director got nostalgic about Duniya days. Reminiscing those good-old days, Suri says, “Over the years, having learnt the economics of cinema, somewhere, I feel, I have lost that innocence. These days I pray to god everyday to give me that innocence back so that I can do another film like Duniya.”

Suri adds that it is the audiences’ appreciation that keeps him going. “When people say I do good films, it pushes me to do better. Reviews from general public motivates me,” he adds.
Suri is hopeful about bringing out another Duniya. “I will definitely do it,” the filmmaker said. However, he was clear that this project won’t be a sequel. “We don’t do cinema; cinema makes us do everything and only chooses people who decorate it. The show goes on and everybody who deserves will be part of it,” he signs off.

