One would have to agree with actor Allu Arjun when he claims that he has “a special edge over others”, going by the huge fan following he has across South India, especially in Karnataka and Kerala. The actor was in the city for the promotion of his upcoming film DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham), and along with him was actress, Pooja Hegde.

The actor, who loves the cosmo vibes of Bengaluru, is overwhelmed by the fan base he has in Karnataka. He does not tire of saying that he is thankful to the audience here. “They have been there with me from my very first film,” he says, and hints at a good news for Kannadiga fans. “It is time that I do a bilingual, Kannada and Telugu, film,” says Allu Arjun. His production venture, along with Rockline Venkatesh, has already made its mark in Sandalwood with Sundaranga Jaana.

He chose to do a Harish Shankar directorial DJ, also the 25th film made under Dil Raju banner, going by the director’s previous films. “Generally a director comes to us with the script and we sign on after he or she narrates it,” he says. “But DJ was the first film I accepted only by watching the earlier work of director Harish, who is five films old. I told that I would do a film with him and asked him to come up with a script, and he returned with this fantastic subject.”

DJ has a Karnataka connection too. Portions of the film have been shot in Belur. “I play a character with two shades - one as a Brahmin boy and another a more contemporary sporty youngster. So the introduction of the Brahmin character was shot in Belur,” he says. “It is a heritage property and the filmmakers wanted to capture the beauty of those temples.”

While he is particular about his movies being entertaining, it is his dance moves that wins him his fan base. Apparently, fans have even brought around 150 videos, trying to match Arjun’s moves, which the actor says are set to new-age dance forms. “I am comfortable with five to six dance forms but I get to try mostly one kind of dancing, free style and mostly commercial,” he says. “There should be situations in which I could explore other kinds of dance forms for the screen... it is an art form. Moreover, it is art that I enjoy learning throughout.

Arjun’s DJ is already making a pre-release business of ` 104 crore, though it clashes with Salman Khan’s Tubelight. But what is more interesting is that his film is out in theatres right after the blockbuster hit Baahubali - The Conclusion The actor sounds unconcerned about both.

“I am never worried about anything,” he says. “I wish Tubelight all the best... good films should be watched and may the best film win.” Allu Arjun believes that his film coming after Baahubali, “the phenomenal period film”, will work well for him. “It has been a month now and people would want to watch other kinds of movies,” he says. “There are bound to be comparisons but a few people tell me that any film is bound to benefit from the overflow of Baahubali. Either way, each movie should be valued individually. If the film is bad, no Baahubali can help and if the film is good, irrespective of Baahubali it will run well.”

Arjun reveals his success secret: “Homework... every project needs this and I start on it as soon as the look test is ready. I take a particular effort for the look test because it takes the character forward in the film. And my homework starts from then and goes on till its release.”

Five surprises in DJ

Character has dual shades, as a Brahmin and in a contemporary avatar

Songs and dance

Full on entertainment

A new and different climax

Pooja Hegde

Allu Arjun’s fan moment

A fan of Allu Arjun openly expressed her love for the actor and he acknowledged it with a smile. Arjun blushed and said, “I don’t know how to react when a girl tells me ‘I love you’. I don’t know whether I should say ‘Thank you’.”

Pooja Hegde wins over actor with smile, dignity

For Pooja Hegde, it was like homecoming in many ways. The actress is a Mangalorean settled in Mumbai. She is candid about her familiarity or the lack of it with Kannada language, and says, “We speak Tulu at home, but I know the basics and understand Kannada.”

What came as a surprise to this four-film-old actress is that Allu Arjun himself showered praises on her. “Basically two qualities I like in a women are her smile and her dignity, and Pooja carries both very well,” he says. She is very hard working and is one of the best heroines I have worked with, and I don’t mind working with her again in future.”

The actress is overwhelmed by Arjun’s kind words and says, “It has been a great experience working in DJ, for I get to play a role that is different from my previous Telugu films. And of course Allu Arjun has been amazing. I saw 100 percent dedication from the actor in every shot.. There is a lot to look forward to on screen.”