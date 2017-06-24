The Telugu remake of Kirik Party, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, is all set to roll out soon. The film made under AK Entertainment will have choreographer-turned-director Raju Sundaram helming the project.

Kirik Party, directed by Rishab Shetty, featured Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna among others. And one actress who won much appreciation is our very own Samyuktha Hegde. The team behind the Telugu remake has approached the actress to reprise the role of Arya, an electrical engineer, in their movie too.

Our source tells City Express, “The production team is in touch with the actress, and rounds of discussions have been on for a while now. Now all that needs to be decided are payment and the dates. If the terms and conditions are finalised, she might be part of the project and we are waiting for her approval.” If so, this will mark Samyuktha’s Tollywood debut.

The actress is currently busy shooting for Kaalej Kumar directed by Santhosh. Samyuktha has apparently said okay to another Kannada project, to be directed by Srinag, and is now awaiting for an official announcement to be made.