It has been a mammoth task for director Prashanth Neel, handling a 600-member crew for KGF and seeing its sets (costing crores) being destroyed by unexpected rains. It could have easily affected the movie’s schedule, but we hear that the sets are back in place and the team will be on time with the project.

Yash in KGF

Touted as the biggest bugdet film to be made in Kannada industry, the project is now 50 per cent through. Though the film was insured, most of the claim was to ensure that people involved were compensated in case something drastic happens.

“The film’s producer values human life,” says a staffer with the production house. “And he takes pains to ensure that no one is hurt during the filming. This unit, temporarily camped at KGF, is getting all the best facilities. For him, the product is bigger than everything else.”

The producer and the hero Yash are happy with the way the movie is turning out, and the director too is happy that it is coming out better than he had visualised.

A team member says, “With each passing day, the filmmakers are becoming more ambitious about the project.”

With ten days of shooting yet to be done, the team will be back in the city to start their next schedule. Then heroine Srinidhi Shetty will be joining the team.

Made under Hombale Films, KGF will have music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda.