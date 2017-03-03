After a string of successes, the latest being Kirik Party, Rakshit Shetty seems to be living a lot in his imagination, spinning his own stories, rich and complex, but easily relatable to the audience. His natural plots, replete with fragments of reality, have taken him to a position where expectations about his next is always high.

Which is probably the reason why he has shelved a romcom and chosen to take up a mass flick titled Avane Srimannarayana, which will now be Sachin’s directorial debut.

Rakshith Shetty



Written by Rakshit himself, the project is a big budget film to be made with an investment of ` 15 crore. Three producers are coming together for this film, according to Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah of Pushkar Films.

“The partnership is divided between HK Prakash, the producer of Sachin’s initial project, who will hold 50 per cent share of the film. Rakshit’s Parmvah Studios and my production house will hold the remaining share,” he says.



The film will go on floors by mid-May and the makers are targeting a December release, and going by sources, they want to carry a similar buzz carried by Kirik Party, which released last year. “Helmed by Sachin, Rakshit will play the lead in the film which has a love story, but with more commercial elements,” says Pushkar.



Interestingly, Rakshit was keen on the subject even before Kirik Party, but the film could not take off in time.



For this film, the makers are retaining Shanvi Srivastava as the female lead, while Anant Nag will not be part of the project. “We are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast.

As of now Achyuth Kumar has a very interesting character and will be playing a major role in the film,” Pushkar says and adds that the film’s music will be by Charan Raj and Manohar will be in charge of cinematography.

