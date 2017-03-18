And the Gollapudi Award goes to...

By Express News Service

The Kannada filmmaker Hemanth Rao has won this year’s Gollapudi Srinivas National Award for Best Debut Film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, which revolves around the story of a middle-aged man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. The award is given every year to a debutant director by Gollapudi Srinivas Memorial Foundation. According to a statement, the film was chosen out of 20 nominations across the country in Manipuri, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Assamese. The jury comprised director Rajendra Singh Babu, actors Poornima Bhagyaraj and ‘Kavithalya’ Krishnan. The director will be honoured with the award on August 12 in Chennai.