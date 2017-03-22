Dhairyam, a film featuring Krishna Ajai Rao, will show a different side of the actor, not seen till date promises director Shiva Tejas. The movie is now in the re-recording stage and the team will be out with the motion poster for Ugadi, following that with the audio launch and trailer. This is the director’s second film after Male and a first attempt at a thriller.



City Express got hold of the actor’s look in Dhairyam, and Ajay Rao looks all geeky and yet poses with a gun.



“He plays an intelligent engineering student in the film set in Bengaluru,” says Shiva Tejas. “The story mostly runs on Ajai Rao and Ravi Shankar, who do a Tom-Jerry act.”



Not getting into the details, the director says, Dhairyam is an action entertainer but it more to do with the mind. “The term action doesn’t have to be ‘longu, machu’, this movie is more a mind game and runs on a fast pace. Apart from Ajai, Ravi Shankar has a major role to play and the second half mostly runs on these two characters.”



According to the director, the thriller is inspired by two real-life incidents that took place in the city. “This was all the over the news, in newspapers and on TV. People who watch the film can connect it to the incidents,” says Shiva Tejas, adding, “The central idea of Dhairyam is from one of the lines in Mahabharatha Dhairyam sarvatra sadhanam is what Krishna advises Arjuna. Courage is the best weapon for any common man, to face difficulties in a productive way, which is shown through this story.”



Dhairyam produced by a Raju, who is a doctor by profession, features Aditi Prabhudeva, who makes a transition from television to the silver screen. The film has music by Emil and cinematography by Shekar Chandra.