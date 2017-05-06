Shraddha Srinath confirms her Tollywood debut

By Express News Service

City Express had reported earlier that Shraddha Srinath will be making her Tollywood debut soon, and this news now stands confirmed.

The U-Turn actress will be part of her first Telugu film, which is to be directed by Ravikanth Perepu of Kshanam fame.

The film, which goes on floors on May 9, is titled Hey Krishna Mukunda Murari. Shraddha will be playing the role of a Bharathanatyam dancer in the film, and is paired opposite newcomer, Siddhu Jonnalagedda.

Currently, the actress has Kannada film Operation Alameallamma and Tamil films Vikram Vedha, Ivan Thanthiran and Richie in her kitty.