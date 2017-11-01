Home Entertainment Kannada

Vikram Ravichandran scouts for good scripts, after debut delayed

Nagashekar’s upcoming directorial Novembaralli Naanuu Avalu under RS Productions is pushed further; debutant actor in talks with other filmmakers

Published: 01st November 2017 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2017 08:19 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Not long ago, there were reports that director Nagashekar is to launch actor Vikram Ravichandran, through a movie titled Novembernalli Naanuu Avalu. It was to be launched in four languages, a first look poster of the actor was released and the team even met Akshara Haasan to play the female lead. But the latest is that the project will be delayed for various reasons.

Producer Srinivas and director Nagashekar are tied up with personal commitments, and the two have discussed this with Vikram. Therefore, the project will be executed later, and the actor confirms this and adds that he is considering other projects as of now. He says, “There are two or three other offers from other directors and I am still in talks with them. I will share more details once the director and the project I will work on is confirmed”.

Vikram says that he is preparing himself for the big screen, meanwhile. “Expectations are bound to be high from my debut,” he says, “especially because the teaser for this movie was released. This project has not been shelved, but there is no confirmation on when they will start work on this. The producer has commitments that will take another four to six months to meet, and he took this decision to postpone making of this movie after discussing with me. He didn’t want me to wait and told me that if I am offered a good project, I should take it up. But the project with RS Productions and Nagashekar will definitely take off.”

The actor adds that the three of them decided to wait because they did not want any obstacles once the project gets started. “The movie demands a lot of investment and we are still looking for an actress to play the heroine.”

