Beach please, says Hariprriya

Actress Hariprriya plays an extrovert — Rashmi aka Rash — in Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, where she shares screen space with Prem and Prajwal.

Published: 04th October 2017 12:03 PM

Actress Hariprriya plays an extrovert — Rashmi aka Rash — in Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, where she shares screen space with Prem and Prajwal.

By Express News Service

Hariprriya is the new beach babe of Sandalwood. The actress has been in Goa for quite some time now. Before you jump into conclusions, let’s clear the air that Hariprriya isn’t on a vacation, but is shooting for her upcoming film Life Jothe Ondh Selfie there.

In the film directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, she shares screen space with lead actors Prem and Prajwal Devaraj.  The actress, shared a few photos from the set with City Express and also told us about her shooting experience on the beach.

“I play an extrovert -- Rashmi aka Rash -- in the film. This is a special role for me as I get to play my age,” she says. The actress adds that Rashmi is quite similar to how she is in real life, “except for the factthat I don’t open up much like the character,” she adds.

The team that has set a temporary camp in Goa started off with a song shoot, for which Hariprriya had to ride a bike. “It has turned out well,”she says.

The busy-bee actress has multiple projects lined up, including Samhaara, Kanaka and Sooji Daara to name a few.  But the Hariprriya, who seem to be never tired of work, has completed shooting portions and dubbing for a couple of them.

“While I am busy on the sets of Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, I am also listening to scripts, and taking time to chose my next best one,” she says.

