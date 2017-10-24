3 Gante 30 Dina 30 Second: Love story wins over stars with great musical score

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ad filmmaker for 18 years, Madhusudhan makes his directorial debut with 3 hours 30 days 30 seconds, which he says will be a ‘psychoanalytical technical’ love story. The movie, which stars Arun Gowda and Kavya Shetty, is also being applauded for its music by V Sridhar.

A still from 3 gante 30 dina 30 seconds

Ardha Chandra, one of the songs that has Jayanth Kaikini writing the lyrics and using the phrase Mutte Hastakshara (Sign of Kiss) recalling the poem of Kuvempu, has been appreciated by none other music director Hamsalekha, who describes this song as a ‘marathon race between music and lyrics’.

Another popular song from the album is Bitti Buildup, an it has been endorsed by actor Ramesh Aravind. Music director Gurukiran says that Manasu Manasu song describes a good companion for a long journey.

Dorai Bhagavan is on music and it is a perfect blend of modern passion and Kannada literature. The first-time director says, "We have done half our job with the audio winning over the regular audience. Then,when celebrities endorse our efforts, it only gets better”.The movie is now at the Censors and the filmmakers hope to release it in November.The film has cinematography by Srinivas Ramayya.