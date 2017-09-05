While Shivarajkumar-starrers Tagaru by Suri and The Villain by Prem is still in the making, the actor is readying for his next project. The Century Star will play a visually-impaired person in it, reprising the role of Mohanlal in the Kannada remake of Malayalam movie Oppam (meaning ‘together’). The film that released in 2016 is a crime thriller and is based on a story by Govind Vijayan.

In the movie written and directed by Priyadarshan, Mohanlal plays a visually impaired liftman who is accused of a murder. He then sets out to prove his innocence, all the while protecting a child under his care. The rest of the cast in the movie included Samuthirakani, Anusree, Vimala Raman and Baby Meenakshi.

Shivarajkumar

The makers plan to go on floors from October and interestingly will have a new talent at the helm. Ram Gopal Varma’s assistant GVR Vasu will be marking his directorial debut with this Kannada remake. The film, made under Hayagreeva Kala Chitra, is now in the preproduction stage.

A Sampath Kumar, who is who is producing the film along with MVV Sathyanarayana, says that the team has already decided to rope in Malayalam child artiste Baby Meenakshi for the Kannada version too.

“We are also scouting for two heroines and we will decide on that once Shivarajkumar confirms his dates for the movie,” he says.

This movie should be an interesting watch because Shivarajkumar will be playing a visually impaired person for the first time. The team may also approach Anant Nag for a pivotal role.

“We are yet to narrate the script to Anant sir,” Sampath Kumar says. Meanwhile, locations for the film have been finalised and they include Shivammogga, Ooty and Bengaluru.