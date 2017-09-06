A stunt gone wrong, on the sets of Godhra, has injured actor Sathish Ninasam.

The shoot, which had been on for the last few days at Kukke Subramanaya, had the actor doing a chase sequence in an old jeep. The filmmakers had fixed an explosive device, what is usually used to blast windshields for film shoot, but the production team had forgotten to change the glass and its shards pierced Satish’s upper body.

Usually, the team changes the hard glass to sugar glass that powders easily.

Shards have now been removed from his side and Satish, who has three stitches, has been advised bed rest for ten days.

Sathish, who is back in Bengaluru, says, “I am grateful that the shards didn’t injure my head or my face. It was a regular way of shooting a blast during a stunt scene.

I was in the driver’s seat, and had been advised to bend to the side and lie down on the seat when the blast goes off. The glass pieces were to powder on contact (if it were sugar glass).” But the hard glass had not been replaced and the shards pierced through his side, which was facing the front of the jeep. “The glass was very hard and did not break on contact, which caused the injury,” he says.