D Satya Prakash’s debut venture Rama Rama Re, which got a good reception from the Kannada audience, won international acclaim with the film being screened across the world. It will travel to 150 festivals and a few foreign producers have shown interest in the rights of the film. “They want to remake it in their languages,” says the director, who is happy that this has won him an international collaboration for his next venture.

This second project, being worked on and to be produced by Umapathy, has a investor from Germany interested. “The investor had watched my film Rama Rama Re and wanted to be part of my next film,” says the director.

Satya Prakash

“They were quite impressed with the script and felt that the film has a universal appeal. Discussions are on, and everything will be decided in a month’s time. From my end, I have sent the script that is seventy per cent complete. I will know the terms and conditions during my next sitting with the producers, and I will be told when we can take the project forward,” says Satya.

“I discussed this with Umapathy and he was more than happy for me. He asked me to go ahead with the collaboration and said that he will lend his support,” says Satya.Satya will now take another two months to complete the script and casting. “Like in my last film, I will be trying a whole new cast and the process is on,” he says.What is his second film on? And Satya give an interesting one-liner: “The film will be content-driven… all I can say now is that innocent people will like this film and people otherwise will have their innocence restored after watching the film.”

Meanwhile the film Rama Rama Re will now be released in the format of a book.

“The book is being readied and it is just the initial state,” says Satya. “It has been written by Sidgangaiah Kambal who wrote screenplay of Rama Rama Re. It will be ready in a month’s time.”