The trailer of 'Humble Politiciann Nograj', a satire produced by 'Kirik Party' star Rakshit Shetty, will release today.

Shetty himself announced the news on his twitter handle.

Our second production #HumblePoliticiannNograj trailer will be releasing tomorrow at 6 PM. Can't wait to see the reactions ☺️ pic.twitter.com/BeJIKXTp6c — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) September 10, 2017

While Danish Sait and Sumukhi Suresh, popular figures from social media, plays lead roles in 'Humble Politician Nograj', director Saad Khan also has brought in Roger Narayan and Sruthi Hariharan playing counterpoint roles in the film.

The film, which brings together Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, Hemanth M Rao and Rakshit Shetty as producers, has Charan Raj’s music and Karam Chawla’s cinematography.

The film is slated for an October 16 release.