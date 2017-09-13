Danish Sait, who is more famous as Nogaraj, is back in the news again. The latest trailer of his debut movie Humble Politiciann Nograj, has got more than 2 lakh views and continues to trend in the top position on YouTube.

Standup comedian Sumukhi Suresh is also making her Sandalwood debut with Nograj, as his wife Lavanya. The film, directed by Saad Khan, also features Roger Narayan and Sruthi Hariharan in pivotal roles.

Pushkar Malikarjunaiah, who has watched the film, appreciated Danish Sait and Saad Khan’s effort. He says the movie has come out ‘fantastically’. Pushkar is producing the film along with director Hemanth M Rao and Rakshit Shetty.

The film is now in the post production stage and the makers have planned to release the film during Kannada Rajyotsava. The movie, which has a comic take on politics, is perfect for November release, the makers say.